Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects Jadon Sancho to remain a part of his squad beyond transfer deadline day.

The window for English clubs to sign players officially closes at 11pm on Friday night, with sides now scrambling to get last-minute deals over the line.

One transfer saga that has rumbled on is that of Sancho.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund following a public falling out with Ten Hag, helping Die Schwarzgelben reach the Champions League final.

However, Sancho returned to Old Trafford this summer and appeared to bury the hatchet with Ten Hag, with the forward enjoying a productive pre-season where he played 225 minutes in games against Rangers, Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool.

However, Sancho has failed to make the squad for either of Man Utd’s Premier League matches against Fulham and Brighton so far this season, while he played just seven minutes from the bench as the Red Devils lost the Community Shield on penalties to Manchester City.

Ten Hag responds to Jadon Sancho rumours

Juventus and Chelsea have been heavily linked with Sancho in the final days of the transfer window, alongside — predictably — Bundesliga outfit Dortmund.

However, the hour is especially late for Chelsea to make their move.

In fact, Ten Hag was directly questioned about Sancho’s future in his press conference on Friday, with the Dutchman insisting he remains ‘happy’ with the winger.

“He is a player in our squad and we are happy with him,” said Ten Hag (via the Man Utd website). “We need a good squad, we need depth in the squad. We have to play many games until January, [with] the new format of Europe. After the break, we will play every third day, so we need, absolutely, options.”

Asked directly if he expects Sancho to remain a Manchester United player come the weekend, Ten Hag responded: “As I know, yeah.”