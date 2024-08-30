Former Premier League defender forced to retire after failing to recover from horror Injury suffered last season

Former Premier League defender Chris Basham has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36, following an unsuccessful recovery from a severe injury sustained last season.

Basham’s injury occurred during a match between Sheffield United and Fulham last season, where he suffered a devastating ankle injury in a freak incident as he attempted to cross the ball.

The injury was severe enough to require immediate medical attention on the field, and Basham was given oxygen before being stretchered off. Unfortunately, the defender has been unable to fully recover, leading to the end of his playing career.

Basham posts emotional retirement message

With his contract at Sheffield United expiring while he was still in recovery, Basham took to social media to announce his decision to retire.

In an emotional post, he reflected on his career and expressed his gratitude to those who supported him along the way (quotes via The Sun):

“This is a post that I think many knew was coming, but it has been easier to accept after the past few months as I still recover from the injury last October at Craven Cottage.

“I would like to thank everyone who has made my career in the game a special one including those that taught me important lessons.

“Sheffield United, wow, a club that I never expected to play for. A club that I quickly fell in love with and for ten years.

“I found the real me as a footballer here, they inspired me and pushed me as a player which brought on a whole new drive and passion for the game, giving me my best years of football.

“I gave everything to the club and got everything back, from the staff at the club, to the amazing fans that will forever be in my heart and most of all the successes, and the fantastic memories that came with it. Thank you!”

Legacy at Sheffield United

Basham’s legacy at Sheffield United is huge. He made 394 appearances for the Blades, contributing 15 goals and 15 assists. His tenure at the club was marked by three promotions, and he became a fan favourite due to his consistent performances and dedication on the pitch. (Transfermarkt)

Having joined from Blackpool in 2014, Basham quickly became a key figure in the team’s successes over the years.

As Basham transitions away from playing, it is interesting to see what his next move will be.

Whether he chooses to pursue a career in punditry or coaching remains to be seen, but former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has already backed him to excel in whatever path he chooses next.