“Closing in on deal” – Romano shares exciting update confirming Spurs are nearing deal for versatile midfielder

Tottenham and Real Betis are in advanced negotiations to finalise the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso before the summer transfer window closes.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both clubs are working towards completing the deal, with Real Betis eager to secure the green light from Spurs. The deal for Lo Celso is moving closer, but it comes with an intriguing additional component.

Strategic clause involving Johnny Cardoso

Romano has revealed that Tottenham are negotiating a rare and potentially lucrative aspect of the deal.

In addition to offloading Lo Celso, Spurs are seeking to secure a priority option to sign American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis in the future. Tottenham would also obtain a percentage of any future transfer fee for Cardoso if they choose not to pursue him.

Sharing the update on X, Romano stated:

“EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are closing in on deal to agree on priority option to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis in the future! THFC will also buy a percentage on future sale in case they decide against signing him. It’s part of the deal for Gio Lo Celso to Betis.”

This could prove to be an excellent deal if Spurs can manage to get it done. Not only will they successfully offload Lo Celso but also have secured a priority option to sign the talented midfielder if they wish to in the future.

And in case they decide against signing him, they will still be able to capitalise on him financially with the percentage on a future sale.

Cardoso, who primarily plays as a defensive midfielder but can also operate in central roles, has made 166 senior appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists.

With a current market value of approximately €25 million, his value is expected to rise, given his age and potential.

Lo Celso’s Tottenham tenure

Lo Celso joined Tottenham initially on loan from Real Betis in 2019, with the deal becoming permanent in January 2020.

Despite showing promise early on, he has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting XI. With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Tottenham are keen to finalise this deal to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year.