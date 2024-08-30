Fabrizio Romano’s latest Marc Guehi update will give Newcastle fans hope

It’s been abundantly clear for a while now that Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has been the object of Eddie Howe’s desire at Newcastle United.

The centre-back only enhanced his reputation with some outstanding performances for England at Euro 2024, and arguably gave Palace owner, Steve Parish, the easy task of ensuring that any potential suitors wouldn’t get the player for a penny less of the asking price.

Try as they might, the Magpies have found that the Eagles aren’t going to budge unless the full amount is paid, and with less than 18 hours to go until the window shuts, it’s now or never for the North East giants.

Newcastle still chasing Marc Guehi

From Guehi’s own point of view, he’s kept his cards very close to his chest, perhaps understanding that any words he does say on the situation could be misconstrued.

He’s clearly for sale at the right price, and that just hasn’t been met yet.

Will Newcastle therefore turn their attentions elsewhere in the last knockings of the window?

“At the moment, it’s still very difficult for Newcastle to land Marc Guehi,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“The deal is not 100% off yet and Newcastle will try until the end, but Palace are insisting on their valuation being met so it remains complicated.

“Palace have always been making it difficult for Newcastle this summer and they’re not changing their position now either.”

Although a deal seems difficult, it isn’t impossible, and that will give fans of the Magpies some hope in the last hours of the window.

If the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) can just go that extra mile, then there is still a chance that they’ve enough time to get a deal for Guehi over the line.