Fulham register late transfer interest in Newcastle United winger

Fulham FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Fulham are reportedly considering making a late approach to sign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.

The Cottagers are in need of wide reinforcements following the departures of Willian and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Marco Silva’s side are big fans of Newcastle’s Almiron with the 30-year-old an attainable target after being made available for transfer earlier in the window by Eddie Howe.

Although coming close to joining MLS side Charlotte FC, the Paraguay international’s deal fell through which forced him to continue at St. James’ Park.

Fulham register late interest in Miguel Almiron

However, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the South American could still be on the move before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Miguel Almiron could join Fulham in a late transfer.

Newcastle value Almiron at £30 million, so it would be reasonable to assume Fulham, after cutting nine players, including Joao Palhinha, who joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £47.2 million, can afford a late deal to bring the winger to Craven Cottage.

More Stories / Latest News
Ivan Toney transfer: Agreement reached over £40m move for Brentford striker
“Common sense” – Stan Collymore pleased that it’s been a “lukewarm” transfer window
Arsenal decide to sell midfielder following Mikel Merino deal

Newcastle’s own late incomings, which could also include a new attacker, hinges on whether or not they can offload Almiron in time.

Almiron has two years left on his contract and has scored 30 goals in 211 games in all competitions.

More Stories Miguel Almiron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.