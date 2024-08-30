Fulham register late transfer interest in Newcastle United winger

Fulham are reportedly considering making a late approach to sign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.

The Cottagers are in need of wide reinforcements following the departures of Willian and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Marco Silva’s side are big fans of Newcastle’s Almiron with the 30-year-old an attainable target after being made available for transfer earlier in the window by Eddie Howe.

Although coming close to joining MLS side Charlotte FC, the Paraguay international’s deal fell through which forced him to continue at St. James’ Park.

Fulham register late interest in Miguel Almiron

However, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the South American could still be on the move before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle value Almiron at £30 million, so it would be reasonable to assume Fulham, after cutting nine players, including Joao Palhinha, who joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £47.2 million, can afford a late deal to bring the winger to Craven Cottage.

Newcastle’s own late incomings, which could also include a new attacker, hinges on whether or not they can offload Almiron in time.

Almiron has two years left on his contract and has scored 30 goals in 211 games in all competitions.