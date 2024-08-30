International winger has permission to join Leeds United today

Leeds United are set to make a crucial signing today.

The Whites are ready to complete a move for Isaac Schmidt according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Swiss side FC St. Gallen have granted the player the permission to have his Leeds United medical today.

Swiss side St. Gallen have given full-back Isaac Schmidt permission to undergo medical ahead of proposed move to Leeds United. Deal believed to be worth in region of £4.6m inclusive of performance-related add-ons. #LUFC https://t.co/MTndghld1E — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 30, 2024

The transfer is reportedly going to cost around £4.6million to the Championship club.

Daniel Farke will be busy in making signings today on transfer deadline day. The Whites need new signings this month to strengthen their squad and challenge for a place in the Premier League again.

Schmidt cannot only play as a full-back but can also play on the wings and if needed, can be deployed as a defensive midfielder.

He is a versatile player who Leeds can sign for a bargain fee today. Farke and his management would be hoping to seal the deal as soon as possible.

It has been a difficult summer for Leeds United, who have lost a number of crucial players inlcuding Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and others.

Farke wants to build his squad again to fight for promotion to the Premier League again.