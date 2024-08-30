Ivan Toney transfer: Agreement reached over £40m move for Brentford striker

Brentford attacker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club for a long time.

The biggest Premier League clubs have monitored his progress over the last two seasons.

Since his introduction in the Premier League with Brentford, Toney has impressed clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham United.

The striker is finally on his way to seal a £40m move on transfer deadline day.

According to Sky Sports, Brentford and Al-Ahli have reached an agreement over the transfer of Toney.

BREAKING: Al Ahli have agreed a £40m deal with Brentford to sign Ivan Toney 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZXF8ceTC6S — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2024

The move is set to cost the Saudi Pro League club around £40m for the striker who had entered the final year of his contract with the Bees.

Toney needed a move away from the club and he has finally got his wish. He would have preferred to stay in the Premier League though, but the lucrative Saudi Arabian team have won the race to sign him.

The player has been left out of the Brentford squad by manager Thomas Frank, who has given the attacker time away from football to sort out his future.

Ivan Toney was a part of the England squad for Euro 2024

Toney featured for England at Euro 2024 this summer and helped the team reach the final, where they lost to Spain.

He is set to become another high profile player to leave one of the biggest European leagues for a move to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen if Toney has made the right decision to leave the Premier League to move to Middle East.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Neymar and some of the biggest names in world football have left the European leagues in recent seasons to move to Saudi Arabia.