Ivan Toney has completed a shock move from Brentford to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Despite missing most of last season due to a ban related to gambling offences, Toney has been courted by some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham.

That’s thanks largely to his record of 36 goals and 11 assists in 83 top-flight appearances for the Bees over the last three campaigns, as well as his 31 goals in 45 Championship appearances to help them earn promotion in 2020/21.

Toney was part of England’s squad that reached the final at Euro 2024 over the summer, making three substitute appearances for the Three Lions in Germany.

Tottenham and West Ham were arguably the clubs most seriously linked with Toney earlier this summer, but the former chose to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, while the latter acquired Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

Ivan Toney completes Al-Ahli transfer

Despite seemingly having the pick of some of England’s top clubs, it’s the Saudi Pro League where Toney will now continue his career.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old has completed a £40m move to Al-Ahli, with the medical and contract negotiations all agreed.

??? BREAKING: Ivan Toney to Al Ahli, here we go! Deal completed between clubs with Brentford for £40m package. Medical done, contract agreed and Ivan will travel to Saudi this weekend to be presented. Osimhen deal OFF today and Toney now finally done. pic.twitter.com/v5xAD63DQd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024

All that is left for Toney to do now is to travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend for his formal presentation.

Al-Ahli had previously been heavily linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but that deal is now off.

Managed by former Hoffenheim centre-back and ex-RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle, Al-Ahli already boast a number of high-profile stars in their squad, including Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino, ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Man City and Leicester title-winner Riyad Mahrez.

Al-Ahli are regular challengers at the top of the Saudi Pro League and finished third last season, but haven’t won the title since the 2015/16 campaign.