“I think Newcastle will..” – Journalist confirms Newcastle star could leave in late move

Newcastle United are expected to be active in the transfer market today.

The Magpies have been linked with Marc Guehi and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal to sign him done before the transfer deadline.

With one English defender linked with a move to St James’ Park, another could be heading out of the club.

Kieran Trippier has told the Magpies that he wants to leave the club in the current transfer window after joining the club back in January 2022 from Atletico Madrid.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle will allow the player to leave the club if there is an opportunity presented to them.

The player has not started both of the matches in the Premier League this season and after falling down the pecking order at the club, he is interested in leaving the Toon Army.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“I do think Newcastle will be very respectful towards Trippier if the right opportunity prevents itself having respected and sort of liked the way that he handled the January speculation, where he wasn’t trying to force his way out of the club. He was very respectful towards Newcastle.

“So now, if he asked for a move, should the right opportunity present itself, I think Newcastle will be very accommodating.”

The player has entered the final year of his contract and the Magpies are ready to cash in on him.

Instead of losing him for free in twelve month’s time, they are willing to get some money in exchange for him.

Trippier is not expected to get playing time at Newcastle United

Both Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth are expected to be ahead of Trippier in the right-back hierarchy at the club.

The player has been an impressive servant of the club, helping them qualify for the Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

His ability to defend as well as attack and provide assists will be difficult to replace for Howe and the club’s management.