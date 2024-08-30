Leeds United’s efforts to sign Croatian playmaker Martin Baturina have been thwarted despite Dinamo Zagreb accepting a £25m offer, according to reports.

The Whites are in desperate need of reinforcements in the attacking midfield position after seeing both Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara leave among a raft of high-profile summer departures.

Leeds have found it difficult to keep their squad together after losing 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship playoff final. However, the sales have at least freed up considerable funds to rebuild.

However, a report from Croatian outlet Sportske (via GIVEMESPORT) has revealed that Leeds have failed in their pursuit of Baturina.

Leeds United fail in Baturina bid

The report states that the Yorkshire club had a £25m bid accepted for the 21-year-old, but that the player himself has rejected the offer in favour of staying another year at Dinamo Zagreb, who have a Champions League campaign to look forward to that includes fixtures against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and AC Milan.

Despite his tender age, Baturina is already a four-time Croatia international, while he’s notched 16 goals and 31 assists in 125 appearances for Dinamo across all competitions — lifting four league titles, two Croatian Super Cups and one Croatian Cup along the way.