Leicester looking to agree loan deal for amazing striker today

Leicester City are looking to sign a new striker on Transfer Deadline Day.

The Foxes have made eight new signings this summer but their business has still not finished.

They want to make an attacking addition today and they have already identified their target.

Jamie Vardy is most likely playing the final season of his career and Patson Daka is out injured.

The club have signed Jordan Ayew this month who has already scored for Leicester but another addition is needed to solve the issues in attack.

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Leicester City are interested in signing a new striker today but due to their financial issues, they are set to explore the loan market and are targeting a move for Chelsea attacker Armando Broja.

He wrote: “Leicester City are targeting a striker signing today but are restricted by finance. Steve Cooper secured the £19m capture of Genk’s attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss yesterday but still wants to bring in a centre-forward.”

“A loan appears the most likely addition, with Chelsea’s Armando Broja understood to be under consideration despite his move to Ipswich falling through.”

Broja’s career has struggled to take off so far but he has the potential to be a valuable signing for the newly promoted side.