Liverpool player who Jurgen Klopp admired wants to leave the club today

Liverpool’s transfer business is over it seems after the club signed a goalkeeper and a winger this summer.

The Reds have managed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa when it looked like they will find it difficult to make any signings this summer.

They have been the quietest Premier League team in terms of signing players.

Considering they have lost the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Adrian and a few others this summer, it is a huge surprise to see them have a dull transfer window.

A Liverpool player has made up his mind and wants to leave the club today before the transfer deadline.

According to the Daily Mail, Nat Phillips wants to leave Liverpool. The defender spent time on loan at Celtic and Cardiff City last season.

The defender is expected to spend another season on the bench if he stays at Liverpool.

Arne Slot has four other centre-backs in Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrel Quansah.

As it stands, Phillips is behind all of them in the pecking order and the player would find it difficult to get playing time this season.

Instead of spending the season on the bench, he is rightly looking for a move away from the club, although it remains to be see where he could be headed.

Liverpool defender wants to leave for more playing time

The 27-year-old wants to get his career back on track by playing regular first team football and proving his ability but unfortunately for him, he cannot do that at Liverpool.

It is a surprise to see that the club have still not worked on a move for Phillips away from Anfield.

It should have been done weeks ago but to leave it till the last day of the transfer window shows how the Reds have underperformed in the transfer market this summer.

Jurgen Klopp once called the Liverpool defender “incredible” for his performances and how he helped the club when they needed him the most.