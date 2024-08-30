Liverpool transfer target to end speculation by signing new deal at his club

Liverpool could have added another attacking player to their squad along with the signing of Federico Chiesa.

The Reds were quiet for most of the summer transfer window but in the last week, they have become active to add players to their squad and provide new manager Arne Slot fresh faces at the club.

The Merseyside club have completed the signings of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and winger Chiesa, with the former spending a season on loan at Valencia and joining the Reds next summer.

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool recently made an enquiry about Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki.

However, the forward is set to end speculation about his future and has decided to sign a new deal with the French club.

Cherki has attracted interest from a number of clubs this summer, including Fulham, due to his contract situation.

It appears now that his future could be sorted soon with the player deciding to stay at Lyon, which would be a major blow to Liverpool and their hopes of signing another player.

It is surprising that the Reds were keen on signing another attacker when they need reinforcements in the midfield and defense.

A new number 6 is needed at the club and Arne Slot’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi showed that.

Liverpool need a centre-back more than they need an attacker

Another position that needs attention is the centre-back position, with Joe Gomez facing an uncertain future and Jarrel Quansah not experienced enough to play regularly at the top level, Slot is only left with Ibrahima Konate as his option to partner Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the defense.

Considering how Liverpool have acted in the last few days of the transfer window, they could be looking to make another signing before the transfer deadline.

It is going to be an exciting day at Anfield and Liverpool fans would be thrilled with their team’s intention to add more quality to the side.