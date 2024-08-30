“A stupid analysis” – Man Utd boss Ten Hag hits back at Alan Shearer criticism of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hit back at Alan Shearer’s criticism of Marcus Rashford, labelling his analysis as ‘stupid’.

Rashford is yet to score in three appearances across all competitions this season and endured a tough 2023/24 campaign, registering just eight goals in 43 appearances — a big step down from the 30 goals he scored in 2022/23 and ultimately costing him a place at Euro 2024 with England.

The 26-year-old was brought off in the 65th minute on Saturday as Man Utd fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Brighton having failed to attempt a single shot or create a chance.

“He’s had two games this season Marcus Rashford and he’s not had one shot at goal,” Shearer told Match of the Day on Saturday evening (via BBC Sport).

“Fifty-seven goals they [Man Utd] scored last season. That was the worst in the top half. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been brought into there. He’s going to have to work his magic somehow.”

Ten Hag blasts Shearer’s ‘stupid analysis’ of Rashford

Man Utd host arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in a fixture Rashford has enjoyed in years past, with only Leicester (8) conceding more goals to the 60-time England international than the Reds (7).

And Ten Hag didn’t hold back when asked by reporters about Shearer’s criticism of Rashford during his pre-match press conference.

“Everyone gets criticism from you guys. It doesn’t matter what we are doing: if we are winning, if we are losing. If I take a player off then it’s a conclusion that I’m not happy with him,” Ten Hag said (via the Man Utd website).

“I’m very happy with Rashy. In pre-season, against Fulham, also against Brighton. It was not why I took him off, because his performances or his level was not right. No, we have to rotate. We have good players on the bench as well. You bring new energy to win the game. And there will be rotation.

“If then there’s the conclusion that a player is not performing… it can be sometimes, but definitely it wasn’t in this case. So a stupid analysis in this case from a pundit.”