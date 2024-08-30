Manchester United officially confirm another signing as busy summer window continues

Manchester United have officially completed the signing of highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder Sekou Kone from Guidars FC.

The Red Devils have reportedly paid just over £1 million for the Mali youth international, according to the Daily Mail.

Club officially announces Kone

The club announced the transfer on their official website, stating that Kone will initially be integrated into the academy to help him settle in and adapt to the club’s environment.

This approach will allow the young midfielder to develop his skills and gradually transition into the senior squad.

Sekou Kone is a highly-regarded talent who has been on the radar of several top European clubs. Known for his versatility in midfield, Kone primarily operates as a defensive midfielder but is capable of playing in various other positions across the midfield.

Kone has already impressed on the international stage

Kone first caught the attention of Manchester United scouts during his standout performances in the U17 World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in helping Mali secure a third-place finish.

His impressive showings on the international stage continued, as he was named in the Team of the Tournament at the U17 AFCON last year.

We're proud to announce the signing of exciting midfielder, Sekou Kone! ???#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2024

Manchester United signings so far

Manchester United have had a productive summer transfer window, bolstering their squad with several key signings.

In addition to Kone, the club has secured the services of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui.

They are also expected to finalise the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG before the transfer window closes.