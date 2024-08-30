“Progressing really well” – Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal double fitness update

Mikel Arteta has offered an update on the fitness of Arsenal stars Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Jesus has been struggling with a groin injury, playing just five minutes from the bench against Wolves in the Gunners’ opening game of the season before missing out entirely against Aston Villa.

Thankfully, Jesus’ injury doesn’t seem too serious.

“He is progressing really well,” Arteta told reporters at his press conference on Friday (via Football.London). “He had a little muscle injury and he is doing quite a lot of stuff already, so we expect him to be with us pretty soon.”

However, when asked if the Brazil international will be available for Arsenal’s clash with Brighton this weekend, Arteta bluntly responded: “No.”

Tomiyasu recovery a ‘slow process’, says Arteta

Japanese full-back Tomiyasu is another current Arsenal absentee, sitting on the sidelines since July with a knee injury.

Unlike Jesus, Tomiyasu’s outlook is a little more bleak, with the 25-year-old yet to even return to training.

“At the moment, it’s difficult to say,” Arteta responded when asked when Tomiyasu will be back.

“It’s a bit slow the process of the first phase of that injury. It’s probably for the medical team to say more on that.