Newcastle United agree to let defender leave before tonight’s transfer deadline

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed to let defender Harrison Ashby leave on loan.

The Magpies are keen for the 22-year-old full-back to spend another season out on loan following his recent stint with Swansea.

Set to return to the Championship, Ashby, according to Football Insider, will join QPR for the 2024-25 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Steven Gerrard set to sign Tottenham player for Al-Ettifaq
Crystal Palace working to sign West Ham player before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline
Leicester looking to agree loan deal for amazing striker today

Expected to feature heavily for QPR, Ashby’s improved playing time could see him return to St. James’ Park better placed to rival the likes of Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento for a place in Eddie Howe’s starting 11.

Although Ashby has yet to feature for the Magpies’ first team, he has played for their under-21s where he has made a great impression, scoring one goal and registering one assist in just two appearances.

More Stories Harrison Ashby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.