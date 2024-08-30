Newcastle United look to have failed in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international emerged as Eddie Howe’s top defensive target earlier in the window, but despite both clubs being in talks for several weeks, an agreement has not been made.

Newcastle’s latest failed bid was worth £65 million (including add-ons) with Palace now demanding £75 million in exchange for the England international.

And with less than 24 hours left before the summer window slams shut, Newcastle’s chances of signing Guehi are disappearing.

The northeast giants were recently offered an alternative option to the Palace number six though.

Newcastle United reject Axel Disasi transfer

Chelsea, according to reports, recently offered centre-back Axel Diasi to the Magpies for just £38.5 million. Howe was not in favour of the Frenchman’s proposed transfer and rejected the opportunity to bring him to St. James’ Park though.

“Newcastle were given chance to sign Disasi but Eddie Howe seems adamant he does not want him,” transfer journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport.

His view on this is it was Marc Guehi or nothing, so even now throwing someone like Chalobah into the frame does not really fit with the elevation he felt he would be getting from the Guehi deal.”

Even though Disasi was available for half the price Guehi is, Newcastle’s decision not to take the deal shows just how rigid their transfer policy is under Saudi’s PIF ownership.

Howe clearly has a plan in mind and will not budge on it, even if it means bringing in Premier League calibre players; an admirable, or perhaps foolish, stance, from a manager expected to have a better season this time out than he did last.