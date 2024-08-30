Newcastle United lining up shock deadline day bid for Man City star

Newcastle United are making a late push to sign Matheus Nunes from Manchester City, according to reports.

Nunes made a £53m move to Man City from Wolves last summer (per Sky Sports) but despite the sizeable fee, he has struggled to make a real impact.

The 16-time international has been restricted to just 31 appearances across all competitions — only starting nine times in the Premier League last season — registering only five assists and failing to score a single goal.

Now, according to a report from Football Insider, he could be set for an exit ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

Their report states that Newcastle are making a late push to sign the midfielder, despite the transfer window in England closing at 11pm on Friday.

Newcastle United to make Nunes bid?

The return of Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona has made it even more difficult for Nunes to force himself into Pep Guardiola’s side, with the English champions now happy to let the 26-year-old leave.

Having managed to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes and welcoming Sandro Tonali back to action following his ban, Newcastle have plenty of strength in midfield.

However, it’s understood Nunes will be available on a cut-price deal, which has tempted Newcastle to make a late approach.

Alongside the Magpies, Football Insider have linked Atletico Madrid and clubs from ‘across Europe’ with Nunes.