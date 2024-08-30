Newcastle’s £35m deadline day bid for former Manchester United attacker rejected

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring a significant move to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga before the transfer window closes.

According to the latest from TalkSport, the Magpies are set to make a last-minute attempt to secure the services of the Swedish forward, formerly of Manchester United.

The report indicates that Nottingham Forest are demanding around £35 million for the 22-year-old, with discussions between the two clubs said to be progressing.

This isn’t the first time Newcastle have shown interest in Elanga; they previously pursued him earlier in the transfer window but were unable to finalise a deal at that time.

Now, with the deadline looming, there is growing anticipation that a deal could be completed.

However, securing Elanga might not be straightforward.

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett reports that Newcastle have already had a £35 million bid rejected by Nottingham Forest, who are holding out for an even higher offer.

Dorsett suggests that it will take a “silly offer” from Newcastle to convince Forest to part with the Swedish international at the last minute.

#nffc have roundly rejected #nufc offer of £35m for Antony Elanga. Forest don’t want to sell. And I’m told it would take a “silly” offer for the club to be interested in leaving an Elanga-sized hole in the squad this late in the window. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 30, 2024

Should the transfer go through, Manchester United stand to benefit financially from the move.

Manchester United set to gain financially if deal goes through

Elanga joined Nottingham Forest from United for £15 million earlier this year, and as part of that deal, United included a sell-on clause.

This means the Red Devils will receive a portion of any transfer fee Forest secures for Elanga, potentially earning them a significant windfall if the deal is finalised.

As the transfer window draws to a close, all eyes will be on whether Newcastle can finalise a deal for Elanga, bolstering their attacking options for the season ahead.