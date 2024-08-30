Paul Mitchell worried behind the scenes about Eddie Howe decision

Paul Mitchell replaced Dan Ashworth just in time for this summer’s transfer window.

However, despite being one of football’s most sought-after sporting directors, Mitchell has not had the start to life at Newcastle he’d have hoped for.

The former Monaco chief has been tasked with completing in a new marquee defensive signing with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi the Magpies’ top choice.

However, despite making the Eagles multiple offers, with their most recent worth a whopping £65 million, Newcastle have so far failed in their pursuit of the 25-year-old England international.

And with just a few hours left before Friday night’s 11 p.m. deadline, it seems highly unlikely the Magpies will be able to reach an agreement with Palace, leaving Guehi set to continue at Selhurst Park.

Consequently, and quite worryingly from a Newcastle perspective, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Mitchell has some ‘misgivings’ over Newcastle’s lack of alternative options.

The northeast giants were linked with signing Chelsea’s Axel Disasi before Eddie Howe vetoed a move for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

As things stand, failure to sign a new centre-back before tonight’s deadline will see Newcastle continue the season with Fabian Schar and Sven Botman as Howe’s first-choice pairing with Lloyd Kelly and the injured Jamaal Lascelles remaining rotational options.