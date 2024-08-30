“Trying to get the green light” – Romano shares Tottenham transfer update as club pushes to finalise deal before deadline

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is edging closer to a move to Real Betis, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano providing the latest update on the ongoing negotiations.

The Argentine, who has been informed by Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou that he is not part of the club’s plans for the season, has been linked with an exit all summer.

Real Betis have been strongly linked with a move to bring Lo Celso back to the club, where he previously enjoyed a successful loan spell.

Despite the prolonged negotiations, a deal is expected to be finalised before the transfer window closes.

According to Romano, Betis continue to work diligently on securing Lo Celso’s transfer and are awaiting a green light from Tottenham.

Taking to X, he shared the following update:

“Real Betis keep working on Gio Lo Celso deal with Tottenham, trying to get the green light.”

"Real Betis keep working on Gio Lo Celso deal with Tottenham, trying to get the green light." pic.twitter.com/NwYuqiy02x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024

Interest from other clubs including West Ham and Aston Villa

While Real Betis appears to be the frontrunner, other clubs have also expressed interest in the Copa America winner.

West Ham United reportedly made an enquiry about Lo Celso yesterday, and Aston Villa also remain keen on the player as well. However, despite this interest, it is widely expected that Tottenham will reach an agreement with Real Betis before the transfer window shuts.

Lo Celso’s move back to Real Betis would mark a return to familiar surroundings, where he previously thrived during the 2018-19 season.

The midfielder has struggled to find a consistent role at Tottenham and a move to La Liga could provide him with the opportunity to revive his career.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, all eyes will be on whether Tottenham and Real Betis can finalise the deal in time, potentially bringing Lo Celso’s Spurs tenure to an end.