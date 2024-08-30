Romano: A lot of noise in the media over one Man United player

Transfer deadline day is upon us, and there would appear to be a lot of noise surrounding one particular Man United player.

Erik ten Hag’s squad has some a small transformation this summer, and the players that have been brought in have undoubtedly improved it.

The Dutchman now has to ensure that the improvement translates into an upturn in results, because he has no room for error at this stage.

Man United ace getting lots of column inches

After the Red Devils managed to squeak past Fulham on the opening day thanks to Joshua Zirkzee’s late intervention, they were undone at Brighton and Hove Albion.

A huge test awaits them on Sunday as they welcome Arne Slot’s Liverpool side to Old Trafford, and another reverse then could pile the pressure on the manager and his squad.

One of his players, Victor Lindelof, has seen a lot of column inches devoted to him over the past few days, and given that ten Hag has signed two new centre-backs this summer in Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, there are cogent reasons to believe Lindelof will be on his way.

“There’s a lot of noise in the media at the moment about Victor Lindelof, but it’s always been quiet,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Nothing is happening with Turkish or Italian clubs, and United are not desperate to sell the player as Ten Hag still appreciates him and he’s very calm.

“No movements so far.”

Unless a club therefore decides to make a late move for the 30-year-old Swede, it looks like he will be continuing to fight for his place for the next few months at least.

He is still a reliable option for ten Hag, and may well be needed towards the back end of the Champions League group stages if the manager wants to rest a player or two.