“They are considering” – Sky Sports reporter claims Man United want rival attacker

Manchester United could make a move for a rival attacker from the Premier League on transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils could lose winger Jadon Sancho to a move to either to Juventus or Chelsea.

A number of high profile players could be involved in a late transfer in this window, with Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling also on his way out of the club.

The former Manchester City man has been told by manager Enzo Maresca that he will not get minutes this season at Stamford Bridge and he should look for a move away from the club.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the Red Devils could consider a move for Sterling before the transfer deadline.

Sterling has been linked with a move to Man United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Arsenal this summer and it is highly likely that all those clubs will be willing to sign him to add his experience and quality to their squad.

Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“Manchester United is clearly going to be one of those options.

“Now this has come more from the Chelsea end, because they are offering Sterling to United. Now, United, make no mistake about it, if Sancho was to go, they don’t actually need to replace Sancho.

“They feel they’ve got enough quality and quantity in the forward lines to be able to deal with the Sancho departure.

“However, the idea of Sterling is something that they are considering, but they still maintain that the Sterling issue is a Chelsea issue, so they would be willing to allow Sancho to leave regardless of whether Raheem Sterling was to come to Manchester United or not.”

Sterling could prove to be a key signing for Man United if they sign him, however, it remains to be seen how the fans will receive him at Old Trafford considering his past with Liverpool and Man City.

Sterling can prove to be valuable addition to Man United

The player is not only a goal scorer but a goal creator as well. He would offer the Red Devils width and pace, something that they need on the right-hand side of their attack.

The English winger is only 29-years-old with lots of football still left in his career.

If the finances make sense for Man United, they should go ahead with the signing of Sterling.

He is going to provide competition to Amad Diallo and Antony for the right-wing position, a position where Man United have struggled in the last few seasons.