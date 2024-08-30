Steven Gerrard set to sign Tottenham player for Al-Ettifaq

Tottenham are well known for developing young talent in England.

They have some of the best young players in their current crop at the club with one of them attracting interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Steven Gerrard, the manager of the Saudi side, is interested in signing a young player from Tottenham.

Journalist Ben Jacobs shared the news about Al Ettifaq’s interest in Tottenham player Alfie Devine on The Last Word on Spurs podcast.

He said:

“Even though I don’t think it’s gonna lead to anything, Al-Ittifaq, Steven Gerrard’s club are the other team that have him on their radar. They are looking to fill at the moment their Under-21 quota.”

The player has previously gone out on loan moves to Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle, where he has gained valuable experience.

There is no chance that Spurs would send him out on loan to Saudi Arabia, when the player can develop better by playing the Championship.

The Saudi Pro League is not as good as the European league in terms of quality and competition.

The player made a name for himself as the club’s youngest ever debutant and goal scorer in the FA Cup back in 2021.