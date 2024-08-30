11-time international striker moves to AC Milan following West Ham links

Tammy Abraham has completed a loan move from AS Roma to Italian rivals AC Milan, despite recent reports linking him with West Ham United.

Abraham has been in Italian football since joining Roma in the summer of 2021.

The 11-time England international made a positive start to life in Italy with 27 goals and five assists in 53 appearances across all competitions in his first season, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in the process.

However, Abraham could only follow that up with a return of nine goals and seven assists in 54 appearances the following campaign, while injuries limited the 26-year-old to just 13 appearances last season.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Milan from signing Abraham on a straight loan for the 2024/25 campaign, with no buy option included.

West Ham miss out on Tammy Abraham but are well-stocked

Given Abraham’s history in English football — enjoying productive spells at Chelsea, Aston Villa, Swansea and Bristol City, scoring 90 goals in 209 senior appearances for those clubs combined — it was hardly surprising to see him linked with a return to his homeland.

West Ham United were the English club most heavily linked with Abraham, with some outlets even going as far as saying earlier this week that a deal was already agreed.

But Hammers supporters likely won’t be too disappointed at not signing Abraham.

After all, Julen Lopetegui already has summer signing and Germany intentional Niclas Fullkrug at his disposal alongside Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, while the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus provide potent goalscoring threats from wide areas.