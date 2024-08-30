This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Newcastle still in for Guehi… but Palace making it very difficult

At the moment, it’s still very difficult for Newcastle to land Marc Guehi.

The deal is not 100% off yet and Newcastle will try until the end, but Palace are insisting on their valuation being met so it remains complicated.

Palace have always been making it difficult for Newcastle this summer and they’re not changing their position now either.

No interest in Gyokeres and Ivan Toney’s future still up in the air

There has been zero movement for Viktor Gyökeres this summer. Nothing at all.

For Ivan Toney, he remains a strong option for Al Ahli if Osimhen goes to Chelsea… or he can be an option for Chelsea if Osimhen goes to Al Ahli.

As of Thursday night, nothing is clear and we have to be patient and see what happens.

There could be surprises.

Could be a busy final day for Chelsea

I’m told that someone from Brentford called Chelsea for Ben Chilwell. Well, let’s see if they will make a bid on deadline day or not.

For Trevoh Chalobah, we heard about Stuttgart. Fake news. I’m told that Stuttgart are not working on a deal for Chalobah but there are other clubs interested, also from England, so there could be movement.

Just to give you an example, there are many clubs looking at defenders for the final day, like Crystal Palace, so there could be opportunities for Chalobah.

And then there is Raheem Sterling.

We’ll have to see what happens with Jadon Sancho first because Sancho is another big topic, but as of Thursday night the deal for him to go to Juventus is in total standby. Man United rejected the improved bid from Juventus yesterday.

What about Chelsea? Chelsea are obviously very busy with the Victor Osimhen deal, but they are keeping contacts active in the Sancho story.

Chelsea are working on it, then let’s see what they will get in the next 24 hours.

A lot of noise around Lindelof but everything is calm

There’s a lot of noise in the media at the moment about Victor Lindelof, but it’s always been quiet.

Nothing is happening with Turkish or Italian clubs, and United are not desperate to sell the player as Ten Hag still appreciates him and he’s very calm.

No movements so far.

No Liverpool contact for Alan Varela

I’m receiving many questions from Liverpool fans on Alan Varela.

We always have these kind of stories ahead of headline day so I was checking with my sources on this story, because Varela is a fantastic midfielder. I could spend two hours talking about him.

Many clubs have had an interest in Varela this summer but the answer from Porto has always been the same; he is only leaving for the release clause of €65m.

What I can tell you is that Porto guarantee that they have had no contact from Liverpool, no bid from them.

Their position is clear. If some clubs are interested in Varela, they have to pay €65m, but Porto absolutely want him to stay.

Porto are not open to negotiating, and also want to change his contract in the next month. So, that’s the situation.

Now is not the time to speculate on Pep Guardiola’s future

I understand Fabio Capello has hinted that Pep Guardiola could leave Man City next summer.

I’ve zero information on this now guys, it’s not a topic for August. Pep will decide later, not in August or early September.

I respect Fabio Capello of course but again, zero concrete information on Guardiola now, it’s all speculation.

Barça can’t afford Adrien Rabiot and he remains available

Let me say this about the rumours placing Adrien Rabiot at Barca guys…

Barca had problems with La Liga when trying to sign Bajcetic on loan, and Rabiot’s salary is probably x4 compared to Bajcetic…

It’s difficult to imagine this deal happening for that reason.

It’s all quiet at Barca at the moment because of La Liga and Financial Fair Play, and as for Rabiot, he is still waiting for an opportunity.

He remains available.

My favourite deal of the summer window is…

My favourite deal of the summer transfer window so far has been probably Joao Neves to PSG.

I consider him a top talent and probably underrated.

He was very good value when he signed for PSG and I think it’s been a great piece of business.