Video: David De Gea proves class is permanent with heroic performance for Fiorentina

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fiorentina’s new goalkeeper, David De Gea, wasted no time in making a significant impact, displaying his exceptional shot-stopping skills in a tense encounter against Puskas Akademia.

The former Manchester United star, who joined Fiorentina earlier this month, played a vital role in securing the team’s spot in the Europa Conference League.

De Gea pulled off eight impressive saves during the match, six of which came from inside the box, including a stunning point-blank stop that amazed both fans and commentators.

Despite Fiorentina being reduced to nine men, De Gea’s heroics ensured they stayed in the game, leading to a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout win.

Watch the incredible performance below:

More Stories David de Gea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.