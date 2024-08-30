West Ham expensive signing rejects deadline day move

West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd, who looked certain to leave the club this summer, has rejected a move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, it was a loan deal with an option to buy which would have made around £21million for the Premier League club.

The defender is not in favour of a move to the Middle East. Instead, he wants to join La Liga and Villarreal and Real Sociedad are interested in signing him.

Aguerd’s potential sale could not only free up space on the wage bill but could also provide the Hammers funds to spend on any last minute deals.

The Hammers have made some clever moves this summer and they have strengthened their squad in the best possible way.

🚨EXCL: ⚒️🇲🇦 #PL | ❌️ Nayef Aguerd refused an offer from Al-Ittihad 💰 Salary €5m by year. Loan fee : €5m + 20 loan option ➡️ Villareal and Real Sociead are leading the race. Both proposed a loan with option but West Ham want an obligation for the loa. ✅️ Aguerd want… pic.twitter.com/BhTBsnZEmY — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 30, 2024

From the goalkeeping position to the defense, from the midfield to attack, they have brought fresh faces in all the positions and backed new manager Julen Lopetegui.

With the club signing Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, Ageurd has falled down the pecking order and he has no future at the club.

The two La Liga sides interested in signing Aguerd are willing to do a loan deal with an option to buy but the Hammers want to make it an obligation to buy.