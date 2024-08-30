Nottingham Forest have been handed a potentially significant boost in their pursuit of West Ham United’s James Ward-Prowse.

The Trees have enjoyed another busy transfer window; bringing in nine new players, including midfielder Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United.

However, according to recent reports, Anderson may not be the only central midfielder arriving at the City Ground this summer.

West Ham open to offers for James Ward-Prowse

Speaking live on Sky Sports News, presenter Pete Graves issued an update on Nuno Espirito Santo’s pursuit of Ward-Prowse.

“Breaking news reaching us all the time, and this one has come from our reporter Dharmesh Sheth,” he said.

“Nottingham Forest, we’re told, are exploring the conditions of a deal to sign James Ward-Prowse from West Ham.

“West Ham of course signed Ward-Prowse from Southampton, an England international, we’re told that West Ham are not actively looking to let him go, but here is the key: They may be open to offers and Nottingham Forest are sniffing around James Ward-Prowse.”

Ward-Prowse is one player who could move on before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

The 29-year-old, who was signed by David Moyes just one year ago, is not as highly rated by new manager Julen Lopetegui, who appears to favour a midfield trio of Guido Rodriguez, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus.

It is also likely once Edson Alvarez returns from injury, the Mexican will be immediately reintroduced to the first-team, forcing Ward-Prowse even further down the Hammers’ pecking order.

Consequently, the possibility of joining Forest could be an appealing option for the deadball specialist, who is valued at £25 million (TM).

During his first season at the London Stadium, Ward-Prowse, who has three years left on his contract, has scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 53 games in all competitions.