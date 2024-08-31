Ange Postecoglou confirms surprise player will get playing time after Richarlison injury

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed which player will benefit the most from Richarlison’s latest injury setback.

The Brazilian is ruled out for a few weeks after he picked up an unfortunate injury during a recent training session.

And Postecoglou, who is preparing to face Newcastle United on Sunday, has revealed that academy starlet Will Lankshear is in line for his first-team debut.

Although the 19-year-old is also out injured, his setback is not thought to be serious and will see him return a lot sooner than Richarlison.

“Yeah we’ve been really happy with Will,” Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

“Unfortunately, he picked up an injury in that game against Bristol Rovers, but he should be all right after the window.

“That’s why we’re keeping him with us, him and Mikey (Moore) are the two young players we’re going to keep with the first-team and the reason we’re going to keep them with the first-team is because we feel like they’re going to contribute and play.

“Whether that is Europa League or Carabao Cup or the league, they’re part of the first-team and if Richy is out for an extended period of time, then Will will definitely be a part of it.

“Will and Mikey have done really well in pre-season and we feel they’ll benefit from being around the first-team.”