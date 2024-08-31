Arsenal completed a deal to sign the Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old will add quality and depth to the Arsenal attack, but he has joined the club on a short-term deal and the Gunners could look at other alternatives next year.

According to a report from Daily Mail, they expressed interest in signing the Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer and it remains to be seen whether they return for him at the end of the season.

Gordon has been outstanding since his move to Newcastle and the Magpies will not want to lose him any time soon. He is an indispensable asset for them, and Arsenal will have to come forward with an exceptional offer in order to sign him. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they do not need to sell players in order to raise funds. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Anthony Gordon might fancy Arsenal move

Meanwhile, the England international winger will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country. Arsenal have been pushing for the league title consistently and they will be an attractive destination for most players. Gordon will certainly hope that the clubs can finalize an agreement if the interest is genuine.

As for Sterling, he will look to impress with Arsenal this summer and hope that he can secure a permanent move to a big club next year. He does not have a future of Chelsea and returning to Stamford Bridge is not an option for him. He has proven himself in the English top flight over the years, and it remains to be seen whether he can make his mark at Arsenal this season.