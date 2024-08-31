Arsenal fume as footage captures Joao Pedro’s controversial first-half incident that went unpunished

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium was marred by controversial officiating, leaving Gunners fans frustrated.

Arsenal took the lead just before the break with a well-executed lob by Kai Havertz, setting the tone for the match.

However, the game took a significant turn in the second half when Declan Rice received a rather controversial second yellow card, resulting in his first career red.

Rice was punished for allegedly delaying Joel Veltman’s quickly-taken free-kick, a decision that proved pivotal as Brighton equalised soon after through Joao Pedro.

Pedro’s antics went unpunished

Adding to the controversy, TNT shared a clip of Joao Pedro who had earlier kicked the ball away during the first half without any punishment, an action that many believed deserved at least a yellow card.

João Pedro kicked the ball away as it went out of play during the first half but didn't receive a card ? pic.twitter.com/cvB5ryd1vZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2024

Arsenal slam inconsistent officiating

The decision to send Rice was widely slammed, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka both coming out and criticising the lack of consistency in officiating.

Saka in his post match interview pointed out the inconsistency, saying:

“We just want some consistency. Joao Pedro booted the ball halfway across the pitch in the first half and got nothing for it. Dec got the slightest touch and was sent off…”

????? Saka on red card to Declan Rice: “We just want some consistency”. “Joao Pedro booted the ball halfway across the pitch in the first half and got nothing for it”. “Dec got the slightest touch and was sent off…”, says via @SamJDean. pic.twitter.com/s59ODGPR05 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2024

This inconsistency in officiating has sparked debate among Arsenal supporters and pundits alike, who also questioned why Rice was sent off for a similar offence while Pedro faced no consequences.