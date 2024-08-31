Paul Merson believes Arsenal’s signing of Raheem Sterling could prove the difference in this season’s Premier League title race.

The Gunners have finished second to Manchester City in each of the last two campaigns and even took the race down to the final day in 2023/24 before ultimately losing out.

City outscored Arsenal by six goals in 2022/23 and five goals last campaign, with Mikel Arteta’s men just lacking a special ingredient to win their first title since the Arsene Wenger invincibles of 2003/04.

Merson backs ‘amazing’ Sterling to give Arsenal title edge

Arsenal completed a shock loan move for Chelsea outcast Sterling on transfer deadline day.

Although cast out at Stamford Bridge, the England international brings incredible pedigree to the Gunners, notching 123 goals and 62 assists in 379 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea combined.

That’s not to mention his exploits in Europe or 82 caps for England.

Speaking on Sky Sports prior to Arsenal’s controversial 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday, Merson predicted that Sterling could give Arteta’s side the edge they’ve lacked in previous years when chasing down Man City.

“I think it’s an amazing signing for Arsenal, amazing signing,” Merson said (via TBR).

“You have got to remember Arsenal have finished five points and two points behind Man City in the last couple of seasons and haven’t been able to get over the line.

“They got someone in now who is a proven winner, been there before, done it, even that experience just to take the load off of Saka and Trossard and Martinelli. Phenomenal signing, phenomenal.”