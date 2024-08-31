Arsenal star now a free agent after having contract terminated

Academy graduate Omar Rekik has left Arsenal after his contract was mutually terminated by the club on Friday.

After a quieter-than-usual summer transfer window, Premier League clubs must now face the gruelling schedule with their current squad after the market slammed shut on Friday night.

There was some last minute deals that took place with Raheem Sterling to Arsenal arguably the biggest, with the Chelsea man completing a season-long loan move with no obligation to buy.

The 29-year-old will offer some much-needed depth for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side while also possessing the ability to play off of the left.

The arrival of Sterling allowed Reiss Nelson to also leave on loan joining Fulham where the 24-year-old will link up with Emile Smith-Rowe.

Despite the quality of players that have emerged from the Hale End academy, it has been very rare for these young players to break into the first team with Bukayo Saka being the main exception.

Now according to reports from Fabrizio Romano Arsenal has allowed another young star to leave in Rekik who joined the North London side in 2021.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Omar Rekik, no longer an Arsenal player as contract was terminated on mutual agreement yesterday. Rekik now available as free agent after his specific request to leave and try new chapter. pic.twitter.com/kL4Xg8eNEP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2024

The 22-year-old struggled to break into the first-team spending seasons out on loan to clubs like Wigan Athletic and Sparta Rotterdam.