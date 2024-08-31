Tickets for Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain – as well as the Gunners’ games against Dinamo Zagreb and AS Monaco – are now available to buy via livefootballtickets.com.

Mikel Arteta’s men – including deadline day signing Raheem Sterling – discovered their league phase opponents on August 29 at UEFA’s glitzy draw ceremony.

The new-look league phase will begin on September 17.

BUY ARSENAL VS PSG TICKETS NOW

How to buy Arsenal tickets for Champions League games

Arsenal are one of the most watched and followed Premier League teams in the world so the demand for the tickets is always high.

No matter what competition they’re playing in, the Gunners are religiously followed by the supporters and their tickets are difficult to get.

Fans will be able to purchase the tickets on the club’s official ticketing page.

Tickets for the Arsenal home matches are difficult to buy and they can sell out quickly and considering this is Arsenal’s second Champions League season after a long break and the team has become stronger, fans will be excited to follow the Gunners.

The Arsenal membership starts at £34 per season for adults and it gives fans the access to tickets, discounts on online and retail store and ticket exchange facility.

However, due to the high demand, tickets can be sold quickly through the official channels.

livefootballtickets.com offers fans the opportunity to buy tickets in a much easier and convenient. way.

Furthermore, livefootballtickets.com is rated with five stars on Trustpilot and all purchases come with a 150% moneyback guarantee.

New Champions League format

The Champions League format will be different this season than the one used before.

The UEFA Executive Committee has announced that the old group stage system will not be used this season.

Usually, the 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams in the Champions League but this season, 36 teams will take part in the competition in the group phase.

All the clubs will take part in a single league competition format.

In the new format, each team will play eight matches, all will be against different teams, with half of those matches at home and half of them away.

To determine the opponents of every team, all the teams will be divided into four seeding pots.

Each team will have the opportunity to play two teams from all those pots, which will give the fans an opportunity to experience high profile matches from an early stage.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically to the next round while the teams ranked from 9th to 24th place will play in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off.

Have Arsenal ever won the Champions League?

Arsenal have never won the UEFA Champions League or the European Cup (before the competition changed its name in 1992).

However, the Gunners have some European pedigree.

Arsenal have won two European honours: the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1970 and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

The Gunners have not enjoyed success in the European competitions like other clubs but they have been a competitive force in European football for a very long time.

They reached the 2006 Champions League final under the leadership of manager Arsene Wenger but they lost against a Ronaldinho inspired Barcelona. The La Liga side won the final 2-1, thanks to goals from Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti. Sol Campbell scored the only goal for Arsenal in a match which saw goalkeeper Jen Lehmann receive a red card.

Arsenal reached the semifinal of the Champions League in 2009 but were beaten by Manchester United, managed by Sir Alex Ferguson.

After some time out of Europe’s elite competition, the Gunners are now back in it for the second season in a row and they are looking to go all the way.

European nights at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal won 7-0 against Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium back in 2007, a win which was inspired by former captain Cesc Farebgas, who scored two goals in the match. It is still one of the biggest wins in the competition and only Liverpool and Real Madrid have achieved a bigger winning margin in the competition.

Another famous Arsenal win at the Emirates came against FC Porto, when the Gunners beat them 5-0, thanks to a hat-trick from Nicklas Bendtner and a beautiful goal from Samir Nasri who went past the entire Porto defense to score the goal.

The Gunners beat Barcelona 2-1 in 2011, in what is their most famous win at the Emirates Stadium. Barcelona, managed by Pep Guardiola, were beaten in a competitive encounter with Andrey Arshavin scoring the winner after Robin Van Persie had given them the lead. It was the match that truly introduced the world to the talented young Jack Wilshere.

Three Arsenal to watch in the Champions League this season

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka needs no introduction. The England international is the biggest creative force in the Arsenal team and the youngster scores crucial goals whenever the teams needs him.

Last season, he showed his class in the Champions League in what was his debut season in the competition. The right-winger scored against Bayern Munich last season to put Arsenal on level terms at the Emirates Stadium.

Whenever Arsenal need some inspiration, they look at their best player and most of the times, he comes up with something special. His ability to score as well as create goals is what makes the Arsenal attack tick.

Declan Rice

The former West Ham United midfielder was one of Arsenal’s best players last season. In his debut season at the club, he played consistently and it looked like he had been playing for them for years.

Rice has the ability to drive the ball forward and help the attackers in building attacks from the middle of the park. His ability to cover ground whether the team is attacking or defending is a vital part of the game, something that the Gunners rely upon.

To advance to the latter stages of the competition, the Gunners would need him to be at his best this season.

William Saliba

The Frenchman is the leader of the Arsenal defense and with his pace and reading of the game, he brings composure at the back for them.

The Arsenal defense was known to be weak but the arrival of Saliba at the club has changed that. He has managed to keep some of the best strikers in the game quiet with his ability to match them in pace, smell danger and arrive at the scene to clean the mess and his physicality.

