Aston Villa failed with a late move to sign versatile PL midfielder on deadline day

Aston Villa were reportedly keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso before he completed a move to Real Betis on deadline day.

The 28-year-old Argentine international was linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent months and he managed to secure a return to La Liga with Real Betis. However, Fabrizio Romano claims (h/t Give Me Sport) that Aston Villa were keen on signing him towards the end of the window and they were pushing to secure an agreement with the North London club.

However, the 28-year-old midfielder wanted to leave the Premier League and he was keen on a return to Spanish football. He has played for Real Betis in the past and he was outstanding for them. The midfielder will look to get his career back on track with regular first-team action now.

Giovani Lo Celso would have improved Aston Villa

He is versatile enough to slot into multiple attacking roles and he could have been a key player for Aston Villa as well. The West Midlands club need more quality and technical ability in the final third, and the experienced Argentine international would have been the ideal acquisition. He has played under Unai Emery during his time at Villarreal and he knows the Spanish manager and his system well. He could have settled in quickly and made an instant impact.

Aston Villa have done well to bring in multiple signings this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can produce strong performances now. They have managed to secure Champions League qualification for this season and they will look to finish in the top four once again. They will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be delighted to have improved their squad this summer and they have done well to get rid of most of their fringe players as well.