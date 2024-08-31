Chelsea defender set for crunch talks with Enzo Maresca next week

Despite being available for transfer, Ben Chilwell has failed to complete a move away from Chelsea.

The English full-back is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and, in recent weeks, has lost his place, as well as the vice-captaincy.

Although the 27-year-old could still leave on loan, failure to find a suitor willing to pay his £200,000-per-week wages will see Chelsea retain the out-of-favour left-back.

Ben Chilwell set for transfer showdown talks with Chelsea

And should this be the case, according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, Chilwell will hold crunch talks with Maresca next week to establish his role within the team.

Ben Chilwell faces an uncertain future at Chelsea.

The defender wants to understand how he can adapt to the Italian’s tactical system. However, there is a general feeling that Chilwell will not be included in any of his manager’s matchday squads for the Blues’ most important games.

The former Leicester City defender has also been excluded from Chelsea’s registered squad for European games.

The full-back now faces an agonising wait to learn his fate, and with three years still left on his deal, will be sweating over playing time as he reaches the supposed peak of his career.

