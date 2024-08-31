(Video) Bournemouth score three in last 9 minutes to beat Everton 3-2 in stunning comeback

Everton looked set for their first win of the season after taking a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth, but a dramatic turnaround saw the Cherries secure a stunning 3-2 victory.

The Merseyside club took control early in the second half with goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, putting them 2-0 up and seemingly on course for their first three points of the season.

Despite their two-goal advantage, Bournemouth staged a remarkable comeback in the final 9 minutes of the match.

Antoine Semenyo ignited the rally with a goal in the 87th minute, followed by Lewis Cook’s header in the 92nd minute to level the score.

The drama reached its peak when Luis Sinisterra scored a brilliant header in the 96th minute, completing the Cherries’ extraordinary comeback and sealing a 3-2 victory.

Watch the goals below:

The defeat compounds Everton’s dismal start to the season. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton in their opener and a 4-0 thrashing by Tottenham last week, Everton have now lost all three of their games so far.

 

