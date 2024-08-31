Watch: Brighton’s Joao Pedro embarrassed Bukayo Saka with brilliant skill during 1-1 draw vs Arsenal

Brighton continued their impressive start to the season coming out of Emirates with an important point earlier today.

Arsenal took the lead early in the first half through Kai Havertz, but the match shifted dramatically when Declan Rice received a controversial red card for ‘delaying the restart’.

Brighton capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Joao Pedro scoring the equaliser to make it 1-1.

Pedro had an eventful game and was involved in several key moments. He escaped a punishment in the first half for kicking the ball away after it had gone out of play, an offence that should have been penalised.

He also embarrassed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka with a brilliant piece of skill during the game. He showed incredible technique to get past the England international, with a drop of shoulder.

Watch the skill below:

That João Pedro drop of the shoulder ?? pic.twitter.com/DyGv9PIPFj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2024

Brighton’s impressive start to the season

Pedro has been a key player for Brighton who have made an unbeaten start to the season. They have played Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal so far, winning two and drawing 1 to sit on top of the table (for now) with 7 points.

They play newly promoted side Ipswich Town next after the international break and will hope to continue their form with a win.