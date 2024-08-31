Bukayo Saka equals incredible Thierry Henry record against Brighton

Bukayo Saka has shown just how important he is to Mikel Arteta’s squad with his determined assist against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

After a statement win at Villa Park, Arsenal welcomed Brighton to the Emirates Stadium as they searched for their third win in a row in this Premier League season.

Aware of Mikel Arteta’s desire to control the midfield, the visitors attempted to flood the middle of the park with Joao Pedro also dropping deep to pick up the ball and help his side pressure the opposition.

This worked in spells with Thomas Partey being caught out several times but luckily for him, the Arsenal defence was able to nullify any attacks.

However, Brighton were subsequently punished for their high line when Saka surprisingly won a ball against Lewis Dunk before playing Kai Havertz in one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The German forward kept his composure and lobbed the ball into the back of the net extending his incredible record at the Emirates Stadium.

But it wasn’t the finish that stood out but the assist from the English winger who now impressively stands alongside Thierry Henry as the only Arsenal player to register an assist in each of their first three games of the Premier League season via OptaJoe.