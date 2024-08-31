Everton have submitted a deal sheet to try and sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja according to David Ornstein.

Chelsea have been trying to move Broja on all summer but have been unable to find a solution after a loan move to Ipswich with a £30m obligation to buy if the Tractor Boys stayed up fell through.

However, the Blues may have been handed a lifeline from Everton, who could complete a late deal for the Albanian striker.

Everton in for Broja

Broja endured a disappointing campaign with Albania at Euro 2024, but despite being surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge he still went on the pre-season tour of America, although he featured sparingly.

With the Ipswich move falling through it was expected the 22-year-old would remain at Chelsea until at least January, but Ornstein has reported Broja could complete a late move to Everton.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCL: Everton submit deal sheet to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea. #EFC agree loan + £30m buy option. Ipswich Town out – #ITFC refused to accept #CFC terms in light of spell 22yo set to spend out injured. W/ @Paddy_Boyland @SJohnsonSport @TheAthleticFC.”

? EXCL: Everton submit deal sheet to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea. #EFC agree loan + £30m buy option. Ipswich Town out – #ITFC refused to accept #CFC terms in light of spell 22yo set to spend out injured. W/ @Paddy_Boyland @SJohnsonSport @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/a2h1EYM3Iw — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2024

Ornstein adds that Everton have been long term admirers of Broja and have until 1am to complete a move for the striker after submitting a deal sheet before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Broja is expected to be out until mid October with a foot injury, which is part of the reason his loan move to Portman Road collapsed.

The striker suffered a serious ACL injury during the break for the World Cup in 2022 and returned to action last September, but failed to make an impact for the Blues.

Chelsea tried to sell Broja in January, but he ended up joining Fulham on loan instead which turned out to up be a disaster as he only played 80 minutes of football.

With Neal Maupay moving to Marseille it means Everton now have space in their squad for Broja and they will be hoping they can complete a deal in time and bolster their forward options.