Crystal Palace reportedly had a chance to sign Carlos Forbs from Ajax during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Edmund Brack, the London club offered the chance to sign the 20-year-old Ajax winger on deadline day, but they decided to walk away from the deal. The player ended up joining Wolves on loan for the remainder of the season. The Premier League side will have an option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around €13.5 million next summer.

It will be interesting to see if the highly rated 20-year-old winger can impress in the Premier League and establish himself as an important first-team player for Wolves. Crystal Palace will certainly hope that they do not regret the decision to pass up the opportunity to sign the talented young winger.

The player will look to prove himself in English football and hit the ground running.

Carlos Forbs would have been a useful option

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas. The Eagles sanctioned the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier on in the summer and they need more cutting edge in the final third. The 20-year-old would have added more quality and depth to the side.

Furthermore, he is a talented young winger with a bright bright future and he could have developed into a key player for the club with the right guidance. Signing him on loan this season would have been an inexpensive addition, and it would have helped the squad as well.

Crystal Palace have shown great improvement under Oliver Glasner last season and they will look to build on that this year. They will look at target a top half finish and do well in the domestic cup competitions as well. It remains to be seen whether the players can step up and produce strong performances on a consistent basis.