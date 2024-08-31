21-year-old set for Chelsea exit despite transfer window closure

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is expected to leave the club despite the transfer window closing last night.

The transfer window is still open in countries like Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands. It remains to be seen where the 21-year-old striker ends up. He was on loan at Union Berlin and Burnley last season.

The player does not have a feature at Chelsea and he needs to move on and play regularly at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can fund a suitable destination for him over the next few days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, clubs like Hoffenheim and Sunderland tried to sign the player on deadline day, but negotiations collapsed in the end.

David Fofana needs to leave Chelsea

Fofana will look to get his career back on track with regular football and he will look to sort out his long-term future as well. It would be ideal for the striker to leave the club permanently instead of going out on loan once again. It is evident that he will not get first-team opportunities at Chelsea.

Chelsea will also be hoping to recoup some money from his departure and invest it into the playing squad in the near future. The Blues need to bring in a quality striker and they failed to sign Victor Osimhen before Friday’s deadline.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to renew their interest in the Nigerian international during the January transfer window. Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and they need a reliable finisher in their ranks. The Blues will be hoping to challenge for major trophies season and secure Champions League qualification as well. A quality striker could have made a big difference for them in the final third.