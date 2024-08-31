Declan Rice has remarkably shown a red card during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite Arsenal leading Brighton 1-0 after Kai Havertz opened the scoring after 39 minutes, the Gunners’ chances of making it three wins from three have been dealt a blow by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Rice had enjoyed a decent first half but went into the break with a yellow card against his name following an earlier foul.

And just five minutes into the second half, the England international was shown a red card for a strange incident involving Joel Veltman.

Appearing to foul the Brighton full-back Arsenal’s number 41 was spotted walking away before being kicked at and chopped down by Veltman.

Amazingly, despite being the one who was brought down, Rice was shown a second yellow and subsequent red for his part in the incident, which, upon closer inspection, included the Arsenal midfielder nudging the ball out of the way.

See the moment the former West Ham star received the first red card of his career below.

Declan Rice can't believe it as he's sent off for kicking the ball away

How does Declan rice get a red card for getting kicked????

Pictures from BeIN Sports.