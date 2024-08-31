Ten Hag accused of ‘talking a load of rubbish’ after 27-year-old’s Man United exit

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay completed a move to Napoli on deadline day.

The 27-year-old Scottish international will now look to get his career back on track with regular football at the Italian club. Manchester United sanctioned his departure yesterday and manager Erik ten Hag revealed that he was disappointed to see the player moving on.

However, former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City player Michael Brown has now slammed the Manchester United manager for his comments and he revealed that the Dutchman was speaking a load of rubbish and did not treat the midfielder properly during his time at the club.

Brown believes that McTominay should have received more credit than he did during his time at the club. The former Premier League player feels that McTominay was treated as just another homegrown player.

He said on BBC: “I think Erik ten Hag was talking a load of rubbish when he said he was disappointed at Scott McTominay’s departure. McTominay has given everything to Manchester United and whenever there has been a chance to leave him out, Ten Hag has. “He keeps getting treated like the homegrown player rather than the player he is. The manager has not treated him right. I get certain other players have to play at times – but McTominay has not been treated right.”

Scott McTominay did well at Man United

The 27-year-old did reasonably well at Manchester United during his time at the club and his ability to slot into multiple roles made him a useful squad player. The 27-year-old has all the tools to develop into a complete central midfielder and it will be interesting to see if regular gametime at Napoli can get the best out of him.

The midfielder will be looking forward to the challenge in Italian football, and there is no doubt that he has the physicality and technicality to succeed in Serie A. Napoli are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and he will be hoping to challenge for major trophies with them. He will get to work with a top class manager like Antonio Conte as well.