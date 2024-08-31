Fabian Hurzeler admits Declan Rice red card ‘changed the game’ in Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler has admitted Declan Rice’s red card ‘changed the game’ in Brighton’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal, but insisted the referee made the correct decision.

Arsenal looked to be cruising at the Emirates, going in 1-0 up at half-time thanks to a Kai Havertz strike, while Brighton had managed just 0.08 xG and zero shots on target in the first half.

However, the game turned just four minutes into the second half when Rice was shown a second yellow card for delaying the restart by kicking the ball away to stop Joel Veltman taking a free-kick.

With a man extra, Brighton grew into the game and quickly equalised, while missing numerous other chances to take all three points.

Referee Chris Kavanagh has been met with outrage from Arsenal fans and staff alike, with both Bukayo Saka and Mikel Arteta blasting his lack of consistency after failing to book Joao Pedro for an even more obvious instance of kicking the ball away in the first half — the Brazilian would go on to score Brighton’s equaliser.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton Hurzeler backs Kavanagh’s Rice red card

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Saturday’s match, Hurzeler failed to mention the Joao Pedro incident and insisted Kavanagh made the correct decision in showing Rice a second yellow card.

However, the German did concede that Rice’s sending-off was vital in getting his side back into the game.

“First of all he shoots the ball away so it is a clear yellow card, it changes the momentum of the game,” said Hurzeler.

“We started to control the game and then the goal happens out of nowhere. We didn’t defend it well, the red card changed the game for sure. We wanted to win, we didn’t do it so we have to be satisfied with the draw.

“There’s still room for a lot of improvements. We try and go step-by-step.”