West Ham United have had an eventful transfer window and they have managed to improve their squad immensely.

Julen Lopetegui has brought in a number of quality players and the Hammers will be expected to push for European qualification this season and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well.

While there is no doubt that they have a better team than last season, there is always room for improvement. With the transfer window now closed, the Hammers will have to look at free agents if they want to improve the squad any further.

A number of experienced players are currently available on a free transfer who could make a big difference for West Ham this season.

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is available on a free transfer and he could help West Ham tighten up defensively. His leadership skills could prove to be vital as well.

Similarly, former Liverpool defender Joel Matip is a free agent. He has extensive experience of competing in the Premier League, and he has won the title and the Champions League trophy with the Premier league giants. If he moves to West Ham, he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Other than that, Mario Hermoso is available on a free transfer as well. The former Atletico Madrid Madrid defender has proven his quality in La Liga and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

West Ham could use attacking depth

West Ham could use attacking depth as well and the likes of Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay will be available on a free transfer.

Martial has had an underwhelming spell with Manchester United, but there is no doubt that he is a quality player. He’s capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the West Ham attack. Similarly, Depay has played for big clubs and he knows what it takes to succeed at a high level.