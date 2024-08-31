Video: “I used to change his nappies” – Heartwarming exchange for Eddie Nketiah as he arrives at Crystal Palace

There was a heartwarming exchange for Eddie Nketiah when he bumped into a familiar face after arriving at Crystal Palace.

It isn’t clear if the lady was a family friend but the pair clearly knew each other and her admitting that “I used to change his nappies” sent the 25-year-old into fits of giggles.

Though Nketiah has made his name in North London, he is from the south side of the River Thames, and it’s understood that in his youth, he would play football on pitches that weren’t far from Selhurst Park.

He now has the chance to fly high with the Eagles for the 2024/25 campaign.

"I used to change his nappies" ? When you bump into a familiar face ?#CPFC pic.twitter.com/q909YfPrAy — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 30, 2024

Pictures from Crystal Palace Football Club