Video: “I used to change his nappies” – Heartwarming exchange for Eddie Nketiah as he arrives at Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

There was a heartwarming exchange for Eddie Nketiah when he bumped into a familiar face after arriving at Crystal Palace.

It isn’t clear if the lady was a family friend but the pair clearly knew each other and her admitting that “I used to change his nappies” sent the 25-year-old into fits of giggles.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea handed boost as Premier League club submits last minute bid for £30m rated star
Arsenal complete late deal to sign unwanted Premier League ace
“Finally done” – Striker completes shock £40m move despite links to Tottenham & West Ham

Though Nketiah has made his name in North London, he is from the south side of the River Thames, and it’s understood that in his youth, he would play football on pitches that weren’t far from Selhurst Park.

He now has the chance to fly high with the Eagles for the 2024/25 campaign.

Pictures from Crystal Palace Football Club

More Stories Eddie Nketiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.