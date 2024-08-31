“Iconic” – Jadon Sancho names Chelsea legends as his ‘idols’ after leaving Man Utd

Jadon Sancho has revealed that Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were his ‘idols growing up’ after sealing a loan switch to Chelsea from Man Utd.

Sancho failed to feature in either of Man Utd’s opening two Premier League games despite featuring heavily in pre-season after returning from a loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The England international was heavily linked with a number of high-profile moves throughout the summer, including Juventus, Bayern Munich and another Dortmund return.

In the end, it was Chelsea who won the race for his signature, completing a deal just in time before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Sancho names Chelsea legends Drogba and Lampard as his ‘idols’

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website after his move to Stamford Bridge was confirmed, Sancho named Blues legends Drogba and Lampard as his biggest inspirations as a youngster.

Between them, Drogba and Lampard bagged 375 goals and 212 assists in 1,029 combined appearances for Chelsea, playing a key role in the club’s most successful periods — in which they won multiple Premier League titles and domestic cups, as well as the Champions League and Europa League.

Now, Sancho will do his best to emulate that iconic duo.

“I’m really excited to be here,’ Sancho said. “London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back.

“It’s been a bit crazy. Obviously, it was the last day of the transfer window so it’s expected to be a bit crazy, but I’m really happy it’s all finally done.

“Chelsea is iconic. My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It’s a great feeling.”

Sancho: Enzo Maresca drew me to Chelsea

Sancho also revealed that it was a phone call with Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca — coupled with the Italian’s exploits alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City — that convinced him Stamford Bridge was the right step for his career.

“I think it’s the manager who really drew me to the project,” Sancho explained.

“I knew him from his time with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City. He spoke to me on the phone about this project and what he was building here, and for a young player like myself it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get started.”

The forward continued: “They’re signing me for a reason and to contribute to the team, and I’m ready to do that.

“I enjoy his style of play. The wingers when they get on the ball, he loves them to go one versus one and be direct. We play a lot of one-twos with the 10s and the striker combination plays. It’s very attractive and it’s a style that I play.”